Louisa County Public Health confirms county's first COVID-19 case

The patient is an older adult who is self-isolating at home.

The first COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Louisa County, according to Louisa County Public Health.

The patient is an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80. The Iowa Department of Public Health said this person is self-isolating at home.

“While this is Louisa County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Louisa County Public Health Administrator Roxanne Smith.

Here's what you can do to protect yourself:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or your arm

Stay home when you're not feeling well

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the governor of Iowa has extended her public health emergency declaration, which has closed bars and restaurants to the public.

In Illinois, the governor has issued a "Stay At Home Order" until April 30 to help prevent the spread.