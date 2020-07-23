Local tutoring center sees increase in students ahead of this fall

The owner of Tutor Doctor in Bettendorf said more parents are reaching out for educational help ahead of the fall school year.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — "I would say right now it’s about 30 to 40% of my inquiries," said Jill Evola Vokt, owner of Tutor Doctor in Bettendorf.

Vokt said more parents are reaching out for educational help ahead of the fall school year.

"I'm hearing a fair amount of panic mixed in with a little bit of irritation," said Vokt. "People are frustrated they don’t know what they’re going to do with their kids."

Vokt said her business is busier than it was a month ago.

"I anticipated that this was going to be a need," said Vokt. "So I started hiring tutors while we were quiet."

One of those new-hire tutors is Brooke Randazzo.

"I’m glad to help out and kind of fill any gaps," said Randazzo, a former graduate student at Northern Illinois University.

Randazzo said she has more than five years of tutoring experience. Lately, she said, her students are showing anxiety.

"They are a little nervous - at least from the student I'm about to tutor," said Randazzo. "She said that her biggest problems are the things that they left off and had to learn online."

Right now, Vokt said tutoring sessions are split 50/50 being either online or in-person.

"We’re looking at literally four months+ of no engagement in learning - or little engagement - and that can equate to you know more than half a year of learning loss," said Vokt.