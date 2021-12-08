Local health systems set deadline for staff to be vaccinated, could face termination if no compliance

Hospital staff, whether patient facing or not, are required to get the Coronavirus vaccination at Genesis and UnityPoint. They have until November.

MOLINE, Ill. — Both hospital systems in the Quad Cities are now requiring all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Employees at UnityPoint Health Trinity and Genesis Health Systems have until November 2021 to get fully vaccinated. If staff members refuse and don't have an exemption they could face termination.

Healthcare Professionals in the Quad Cities started getting the ability to be vaccinated 8 months ago. Like others in the community, there are still people who question the merit of the vaccines.

Right now neither health system has at least 75% of staff vaccinated. Doctor Toyosi Olutade, with UnityPoint Health Trinity says now unvaccinated staff have a choice to make.

"By November 1st, every member of staff is expected to be fully vaccinated. If at that time there are still staff members that are not vaccinated it will mean that they are voluntarily resigning from the organization." Said Olutade.

People may be hesitant to get the Coronavirus vaccine for different reasons. Doctor Kurt Andersen with Genesis Health Systems says some of the hesitation among their staff lies with the spread of misinformation. "Some of them hear or read incorrect, false information. So we have to work to reassure them of the effectiveness of the vaccine and education them based on the facts." said Andersen.

The goal of both health systems is to provide the best care possible to patients. Both agree that part of the way they do that is by requiring these vaccinations. "We cannot even afford that almost 40% of our staff... if they contract COVID-19 they cannot work. So that means we would not be in the position to care for the community. We would not be in a position to provide care for our patients" Said Olutade.