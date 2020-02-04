Local health facility allows patients to wait in their car instead of the waiting room

UnityPoint Health has set up a virtual waiting room for patients to avoid person-to-person contact amid the pandemic of COVID-19.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 UnityPoint Health has launched a text service so patients can wait in their own cars until it is time to be seen.

Think of it as a Virtual waiting room The system is called "WELL Rapid Release" and was developed in response to the COVID-10 pandemic. It's aim is to reduce person-to-person exposure.

The patient notifies the facility that they've arrived by responding to an auto-reminder text from UnityPoint. After that, the patient gets instructions on when and how to enter the building.