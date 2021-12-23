Between positive cases spiking and people looking to get tested before family gatherings availability is shrinking

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the urge to get tested before heading home for the holidays is also increasing. But, finding a test on short notice is proving to be no easy task.

With no mass testing sites in the Quad Cities, pharmacies are handling the brunt of testing. Both CVS and Walgreens direct you to their websites if you call looking for testing information.

Appointments for testing can't be made over the phone.

But when you log online, your options are few and far between. At the five nearest Walgreens locations a test isn't available until the Dec. 28 for both rapid and PCR tests.

If you call CVS the digital assistant also directs you to the website where you'll find there are no tests available at the 25 closest locations until at least Dec. 27.

HyVee also has zero availability at local stores online for the foreseeable future.

There is some hope in helping to slow the spread, seen in booster shot availability. Local CVS stores have same day availability, with Walgreens offering appointments as early as Dec. 28.