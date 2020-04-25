Local business reacts to Illinois' extended stay-at-home order

"A month feels like an eternity," said Katie Thompson.

MOLINE, Ill. — With the extension of Illinois' stay-at-home order, The Market in Moline is now forced to celebrate a business milestone in isolation.

On Monday April 27 owner Katie Thompson said she had plans to celebrate one year in business with a large party.

However, just days before the state's stay-at-home order was set to expire, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced major changes.

"The numbers present us with only one choice. Next week I intended to sign an extension of our stay at home order - with some modification- through Saturday May 30th," said Governor Pritzker.

"It was heart wrenching," Thompson said. "Even though I had a gut feeling... to actually hear the words actually stung and hurt...A month feels like an eternity."

The newly modified stay-at-home order beginning May 1st does offer exemptions for businesses - allowing owners to provide curbside pick up or delivery.

Thus, Thompson said all sales are being finalized through on a new website launched just before the stay-at-home order.

"You prep for highs and lows in business," said Thompson. "What you don’t prep for is completely switching your platform from an in-person to an online experience. From socializing with people to social distancing."

The Market is home to forty different small-business vendors selling handmade products, decor and clothing. Thompson said her whole business was built on the principal of coming into the store to see the variety first-hand.

"So for us to switch into an online sales is really tricky," Thompson said.

Nonetheless, Thompson said The Market has been able to maintain sales and they will continue to do so until it is safe to return to "business as usual."

"Through creativity, virtual sales, gift baskets, door step delivery if we have to," said Thompson. "I think we all know at the end of this we're going to be vibrant. We just have to stay together through it."

While The Market will not be able to have a big anniversary party, Thompson said the celebration will go on.

"We will bring the party to you in the comfort of your home," said Thompson.