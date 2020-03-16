Local blood center down 1,000 donations due to coronavirus

The Mississippi Valley Blood Center is losing blood donations because blood drives are canceling because of the coronavirus.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — We are all enduring canceled events and gatherings across thr country, and that includes things like blood drives. And for one Davenport man, donating blood has become a way to get out of the house for a good reason.

Pam Egts is a regular in the chairs at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. Monday's not her regular appointment time, though. She's answering a call for help.

"I got a reminder call that I could donate and saw it's a need now because of reduced blood drives," says Egts.

Unlike Pam, Dave Rupe is new here, and he's just as important. This is his first time donating in 20 years.

"It was kind of a last minute decision, and it seemed like a good reason to get out of the house," says Rupe.

This week and next week combined, blood center public relations manager Kirby Winn estimates they'll miss out on at least 1,000 donations because many blood drives are canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

"It's for cancer treatment, surgery, trauma, complications to childbirth. All this happens no matter what's going on. So COVID-19 is a serious health concern, but we have to have blood available for blood transfusions no matter what," says Winn.

Every donor goes though a health screening before giving blood. And workers are getting in some extra cleaning whenever they can.

"A blood donation center is a clean, hygienic environment. We have healthy people coming here. This isn't like a doctor's office or the emergency room," says Winn.

So if you're healthy and willing, a regular or first-timer, the blood center wants you in their chairs.

"This is one way to keep the hospitals and medical community functioning as they need to," says Egts.

Blood center workers are confident the coronavirus can not spread through blood transfusions.