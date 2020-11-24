The number of beds or hospital capacity won't matter if there isn't enough healthy staff to do the caregiving, says physicians across Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The health and safety of medical staff working directly within the COVID-19 pandemic motivated 172 physicians across Iowa to send a statement to state legislators. The statement was from the Iowa Hospital Association and the Iowa Organization for Nursing Leadership.

The letter was sent in an effort to draw attention to staffing challenges. The physicians also hope to get community leaders to help put a halt to community spread.

According to Iowa Hospital Association President and CEO Kirk Norris, "Iowa hospitals are being stretched to the limits," prompting staff to be pushed to the brink of their limits, putting the "entire healthcare force at risk."

Iowa's first COVID-19 cases popped up in March. In early October the state registered its 100,000th case. As of Tuesday, November 24 there had been a total of 215,634 positive cases since the start of the pandemic and 2,224 deaths statewide.

Dr. Tammy Chance, Medical Director of Quality Initiatives at Boone County Hospital pointed out that hospitals are doing what they can to increase capacity, but without healthy physicians to do the caregiving the number of beds won't matter.

"We're going to run out of staff before we run out of beds," said Dr. Michael McCoy, Chief Medical Officer at Great River Health in West Burlington.

Read the full statement here:

"As the physician and nurse leaders of Iowa hospitals and health care systems, we have an important safety message about COVID-19.

In recent weeks, we have seen COVID-19 cases trending upward statewide and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month.

This alarming increase puts our entire health care workforce at risk. If these trends continue, physicians, nurses and support staff who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since March will suffer additional stress and risk infection, illness and death.

Our message is driven by health care data and guidance, not politics. Public health draws on data to chart the route from where we are now to where we need to go.

It keeps hospitals and health care facilities safe for patients to receive routine and emergency care. This guidance also will help prevent further surges in hospital admissions and COVID-19 deaths, keep our schools and businesses open and allow our economy to thrive.

But we need your help. Iowa’s physicians, nurses, hospitals and health care systems are standing with our public health colleagues as a united front in our efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19.

It is imperative that every Iowa resident join us in taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of this deadly disease. Our hospitals and health care facilities will continue requiring staff, patients and visitors to follow public safety protocols, including mask-wearing, screenings when entering our facilities and limiting access to visitors and caregivers.

We ask that you:

• Avoid crowds and gatherings.

• Cover your mouth when you cough.

• Stay at least six feet apart.

• Stay home if you are experiencing any respiratory or unexplained symptoms, such as a fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, or other common COVID-19 symptoms.

• Wash your hands frequently.

• Wear a mask.

• Get your flu shot.

We ask you to do this to keep our patients, visitors and health care workers safe. When you do this, you’re helping keep the ones you love and others around you safe.

Support our dedicated and courageous health care heroes as they continue the fight against COVID-19 while safely caring for your health care needs.

The simple acts of wearing masks, washing hands and physically distancing are the most effective tools we have in the fight against COVID-19.