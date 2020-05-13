Lawmakers pushing for financial support for pork producers amid COVID-19

Local lawmakers are asking for additional funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's programs to help pork producers who have been forced to thin their herds.

Fourteen senators, including Joni Ernst, Chuck Grassley and Dick Durbin all signed a letter sent to federal leaders on Monday, May 11.

The letter indicated that hog farmers across the country were set to have a profitable year after going through trade disputes. Now, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, these farmers have come upon hard times and are estimated to have lost a combined $5 billion.

“The crisis is immediate," read the letter. "Pork producers send to market over two million pigs each week. If twenty percent of processing is idle, that means somewhere around 400,000 animals per week must be disposed of in some manner other than processing."