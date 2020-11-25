Dozens die of COVID-19 after outbreak at LaSalle veterans nursing home

State officials have launched investigations into a coronavirus outbreak at a veterans nursing home in Illinois that has infected nearly 200 residents.

State officials have launched investigations into a coronavirus outbreak at a veterans nursing home in Illinois that has infected nearly 200 residents and staff members, and killed 27 veterans.

The outbreak happened at the state-run LaSalle Veterans’ Home. The Illinois Department of Veteran’s Affairs (IDVA) on Tuesday, November 24 requested an independent probe into the facility.

"As a proud Army Veteran, I take the mission of safeguarding the wellbeing of our Veteran heroes very personally," said IDVA Director Linda Chapa LaVia. "These brave men and women sacrificed everything fighting for the freedoms we so often take for granted. It is our moral obligation to care for them just as they have cared for us. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent loss of lives at the LaSalle Veterans' Home is a tragedy. My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of those who have become ill and those who have passed on. The IDVA is committed to a transparent review of the circumstances surrounding the outbreak and has adopted all recommendations from the IDPH, CDC, CMS and U.S. VA moving forward."

The IDVA has since adopted all infection-control recommendations. Staff is being re-trained on mask requirements, they are getting a more effective hand sanitizer product and strengthening the screening process for workers each day.

"Long-term care facilities, like our Veterans' homes, are at greater risk for COVID-19 spread," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Increased spread of the virus in the community can also threaten residents in long-term care facilities as health care workers can be exposed to COVID-19 while away from work and then inadvertently introduce the virus into the facility. We can all help protect our honored heroes in our Veterans' homes by decreasing the amount of virus circulating in our communities by staying home as much as possible, wearing our masks, and watching our distance."

The current outbreak was identified in late October when a staff member and a resident tested positive for the virus. The home was not largely impacted by the pandemic until then.