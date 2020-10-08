Knox County warns of contact tracing credit card scam

The scam alleges that you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive and asks for your information, promising a test kit.

The Knox County Health Department is warning of a new scam in the area using COVID-19 contact tracing as a veil for an attempt to steal your information.

The phone call-based scam tells you that you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus and asks for your credit card information and mailing address, promising a testing kit in return.

The health department says that these calls are not connected to them in any way, that genuine contact tracing efforts will not ask for financial information, and that contact tracing does not involve at-home testing.