Knox County COVID-19 positivity rate remains low despite recent rise in cases

This week the Knox County Health Department will announce its biggest single-week increase in COVID-19 cases

GALESBURG, Illinois — Knox County is seeing its biggest single-week increase in COVID-19 but health officials say overall, the county is not in bad shape. With a test positivity rate of just 2%, no one in the county has died of the COVID-19. Two people are recieving care at area hospitals in the county for the virus.

Public Health Administrator Michele Gabriel says she believes the rising case count is due to increased testing.

"They've really found their groove with it. It doesn't take long to come in and get it done," said Gabriel. "Anybody can be tested. There's no requirements anymore."

On Monday, the health department conducted 111 tests, a major increase from the 40-50 tests daily in recent weeks.

"I'm from Tucson, Arizona and it's terrible there," said Mary Johns, who drove cross-country to visit her elderly parents in central Illinois.

Arizona currently has a test positivity rate of more than 25%, one of the worst in the nation, according to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource center.