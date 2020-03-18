Knox County activates emergency management operations, taking aging population into account

The Galesburg/Knox County Emergency Management Agency has activated its Unified Emergency Operation Center.

While there are no cases of COVID-19 reported in Knox County as of March 18, officials have assembled a team and have an emergency operations center, which means they're not staffed, but are ready if coronavirus should enter the county.

The team is having discussions daily about the needs of the community and the latest reports.

They said the age of their population has had an impact on how they're responding to the outbreak; they have 13 long-term care facilities in the area.

"I do think this is a caring community," said one official at the conference, "and people are paying special attention 60 and older."