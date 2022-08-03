Knox Community Health Center doles out free COVID-19 testing kits

Each kit contains four at-home COVID-19 tests, as well as three N95 masks. The center says the kits are one of the best ways to keep the case numbers down.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Even with COVID-19 case numbers on the decline in Illinois, the Knox Community Health Center wants you to be prepared, in order to keep the spread as slow as possible.

The health center spent Tuesday morning passing out free COVID-19 kits at the Galesburg Public Library. Each kit contains four at-home tests and three N95 face masks. After roughly two hours, the center said it had given out nearly 25 kits.

"It's really helping to slow down the spread and help people raise awareness that they can play a part in slowing that spread," said Martha Shea, community outreach specialist for the Knox Community Health Center.

Across the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health is recording a less than 3% positivity rate.

"Everything seems to go through peaks and valleys. Right now we are lucky and we're in a little bit of a valley — the numbers seem to be going down," Shea noted. "But part of that, I think, is because people are able to self-test now."

While declining case numbers are good, it'll take some work to keep it that way. Shea says being prepared for a potential sickness or exposure is the best way to ensure COVID-19 case numbers stay low.

"It's slowing down the spread of COVID-19 because they're able to test before they go to the family reunion, the party, the basketball game, the kid's school event. If they're sick, then they're staying home and slowing down the spread," Shea said.

And that comes with routine testing and masking when necessary.

"Of course, we all hope it goes away eventually," Shea said. "But we don't know. We don't know. And right now, all we can do is just live in the present and just do what we can to make sure that we keep each other safe."