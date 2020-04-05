King's Harvest gives away free pet food for dog and cat owners in need

Dog and cat food is available for anyone in need, courtesy of a Purina donation to King's Harvest Pet Rescue.

On Monday, May 4, the no-kill shelter gave out pet food to anyone who showed up in their parking lot. They planned to give out food for about five hours, but ran out in just about an hour.

"We know that a lot of people are struggling right now from the results of the pandemic and pet food can be a big expense," said a spokesperson from the shelter. "We are hoping to help people financially and to help keep companion animals safe in their homes and healthy during this time."