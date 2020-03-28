Kids can't throw birthday parties because of COVID-19, Silvis Fire Dept. here to help celebrate

To schedule your visit from the Silvis Fire Department, call the station.

SILVIS, Ill. — Three kids in Silvis, Illinois had to cancel their birthday parties because of the coronavirus. But a big red truck is still making their day memorable.

It's hard to wait, even a moment, for a present especially on your third birthday.

"We've been up since three waiting for them. That just shows how excited they are," says Cherie Saldana, mom to birthday boy Ryan.

Ryan's party had to be canceled because of the coronavirus, but the outbreak can't take away this moment. Humming engine, truck painted red, lighting the way, a Silvis fire engine pulls up in front of Ryan's house to pay a birthday visit.



The idea came from Silvis Fire Chief John Winters. For him, it's personal.



"I have 7 grandkids and I was thinking last weekend of all the kids having birthday parties canceled and I started thinking what can the fire department do to help them out?" says Chief Winters.

At the beginning of the week, Chief put out a post on Facebook, saying to give the department a call to schedule a birthday visit. In less than 5 days, the department has 22 scheduled.

The Silvis crew made three birthday stops around town on Friday, March 27, 2020. And while each stop signals another party postponed, each stop also means another moment of joy delivered.



And while the gift may take a bit to sink in, it's a moment that immediately brings hope.



There's still joy even during this hard time. You look for those nuggets of joy, and you get through it, and were all in this together," says Cherie Saldana.

To schedule a birthday visit from the Silvis Fire Department, you must live in Silvis. The department is asking for a few days as a heads up, but they say they will continue making these visits until the "Stay in Place" order is lifted.





