Key points from Governor Kim Reynolds' daily coronavirus briefing, March 31

The governor of Iowa gave her daily briefing on the state's response to COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 31.
Here for key points from her address:
- One additional death has been confirmed as of today, a middle-aged woman in Muscatine County. There has been a total of 7 deaths across the state.
- There are 73 new positive cases, making a total of 497 positive cases in Iowa
- 726 tests came back negative today, making for a total of 6,888 negative cases in Iowa
- There were 61 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Monday night
- 85 hospitalized patients have recovered
- There are 1,761 tests available at the state hygienic lab
- Although 80% of people who are infected by COVID-19 will have mild symptoms, and may feel well enough to go on about their daily functions, they should not
- Reynolds says this virus spreads quickly and easily, infecting young and old alike
- Most at risk are people ages 60 and over with underlying health conditions
- Additional resource available if you need legal advice, COVID-19 legal information hotline, helping with legal problems due to the coronavirus 1-800-332-0419 - this is provided by Iowa Legal Aid.