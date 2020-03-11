Kewanee Mayor issues memo declaring non-compliance with shutdown orders

While he says he is sure Pritzker has the safety of Illinoisans in mind, he believes that shutting down bars and restaurants is not the right answer.

KEWANEE, Ill. — Kewanee Mayor Gary Moore sent a letter to city administration declaring his intent to not follow the new wave of COVID-19 resurgence mitigations implemented by Governor Pritzker and the state that are set to go into effect on Wednesday, November 4.

In the letter, Moore states that while he believes Pritzker's heart is in the right place, he disagrees with the assessment that closing down bars and restaurants is not the right answer to the situation.

Moore says that, in his opinion, the businesses affected by the returning regulations are the ones that can most easily self-regulate COVID spread with methods like sanitization, social distancing, and limiting the number of customers.