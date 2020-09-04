John Deere Seeding in Moline producing face shields for health care workers

At first, the plant expects to make 25,000 shields and have ordered the materials to make 200,000 more.

MOLINE, Ill. — In response to the need for more personal protective equipment across the United States, John Deere is using a facility in Moline to produce face shields.

Production started at John Deere Seeding Group in Moline on Wednesday, April 8. Normally they make planting equipment and coordinate precision agriculture solutions.

At first, the plant expects to make 25,000 shields and have ordered the materials to make 200,000 more. The first group will be delivered to 16 John Deere factories in eight states and to the Deere-Hitachi factory to be distributed locally.

“Our manufacturing and supply management teams, along with our production and maintenance employees, the UAW, and our partners have worked tirelessly to ensure we could lend our support and protect our health-care workers during this crisis,” said John May, Chief Executive Officer, Deere & Company. “By working closely with the communities where our employees live and work, we can help support the needs we’ve identified close to home and, as the project expands, address additional, urgent needs across the country.”