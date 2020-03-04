John Deere Cylinder Works in Moline temporarily closes after COVID-19 confirmed in worker

The facility was notified about the case on Thursday, April 2, according to a John Deere spokesperson.

MOLINE, Ill. — John Deere Cylinder Works in Moline has temporarily suspended production after it was confirmed that a worker had COVID-19.

The facility was notified about the case on Thursday, April 2, according to John Deere spokesperson Jennifer Hartmann.

"Out of an abundance of caution" Hartmann said production was suspended that same day "to ensure the safety of all factory personnel."

Anyone who may have had direct contact with the worker is being notified, said Hartmann, and put on a recommended 14-day self-isolation.

The factory operations are expected to pick back up during the week of April 6. Remote workers will continue their jobs during the closure.