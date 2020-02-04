Jobless claims report Thursday could eclipse last week's record

The 3.3 million reported last week was quintuple the prior record.

Economists expect last week's U.S. jobless claims, due to be reported Thursday morning, to blow past last week's total of nearly 3.3 million initial claims. That was quintuple the prior record.

Bloomberg reports that economists it surveyed believe the number of unemployment claims for the past week ending March 28 will be around 3.5 million. But CNBC reports it could be between 4 million and 5 million, with some economists predicting as high as 9 million.

Bloomberg said the final number could be a combination of new claims as well as previous claims that had yet to be processed because of the overwhelming demand on states.

The report is due to be released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. It's unclear what effect it will have on Wall Street, but last week's record report did not appear to faze investors as the Dow Jones gained nearly 1,100 points.