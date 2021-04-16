A light at the end of the pandemic tunnel? Fewer calls prompts Jo Daviess County Health Dept. to pull COVID-19 call center

Several health departments at the county and state levels set up hotlines or call centers to assist people with questions surrounding COVID-19.

Several health departments at the county and state levels set up hotlines or call centers to assist people with questions surrounding COVID-19 or to help them sign up for vaccine opportunities.

As of Friday, April 16, Jo Daviess County Health Department announced they were going to stop staffing their call center line. The call center opened in mid-March to answer COVID-related questions and to help people without internet access navigate the vaccine registration process.

The call center was staffed with volunteers, and was wrapped up "due to decreasing call volume," according to a post on the health department's Facebook page.

Several health organizations continue to have hotlines available.

In Iowa calling 211 will get you in touch with COVID-19 general questions and vaccine help.