Jo Daviess County declares disaster proclamation in response to COVID-19

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. — Jo Daviess County issued a disaster proclamation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proclamation was signed on Thursday, March 19, according to County Board Chairman Scott Toot. With the proclamation in place, resources are opened up to assist in the prevention of COVID-19.

The county's Emergency Operations Center has been activated. The Jo Daviess County health department, emergency management agency and other resources will come together to suspend provisions and procedures already in place to better protect public health and safety.