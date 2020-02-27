Japan closing all schools through March to curb coronavirus

Japan now has more than 890 cases.

TOKYO, Japan — Japan is announcing the closure of schools nationwide through March to help control the spread of the new virus.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he asked all elementary, middle and high schools to remain closed until spring break ends in early April. The measure comes amid growing concern about the rise in the number of untraceable cases in northern Japan and elsewhere.

Japan now has more than 890 cases, including 705 from a quarantined cruise ship.