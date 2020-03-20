'It's like a tax person during tax season': Iowa gun store sees sales jump by 300%

At Cedar Valley Outfitters in Marion, Iowa, employees say they've been working so much they've slept less than four hours a night because of such high demand.

MARION, Iowa — The coronavirus pandemic is affecting more than just toilet paper and food.

The gun shop says they have seen gun and ammo sales jump by nearly 300%.

One worker said he hasn't seen a surge like this in more than 30 years.

"It's like a tax person during tax season or working at a restaurant during Mother's Day," Ernie Traugh with Cedar Valley Outfitters said. "It's like 'Hey we've got to get through these times. I literally just rolled the dice and spent everything I have.'"