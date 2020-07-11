Iowa's lax mitigations have players coming from Illinois and around the country to play at TBK Sports Complex

"I think people just want the opportunity to get out and move around."

BETTENDORF, Iowa — With some Illinois sports canceled and others moved, the state of them remains largely up in the air.

With limited options for play in Illinois, TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf says business is booming. CEO David Stow says they just expect it to get busier.

“For the most part we’re operating at full force within the requirements of the state and the CDC.”

Platform Elite Volleyball practices at the complex and club director Melissa Kurth says the club is seeing more and more girls from Illinois.



“They just need a place to play and we're trying to make that happen for them. We’re kind of rolling with the punches and getting some of our Illinois players in here.”



Although there is little opportunity in Illinois to play, a quick drive across the river and the COVID-19 rules are entirely different.



Clubs, organizations and even just people looking to play pick up games are renting out space to play sports. The complex has made adjustments to make sure things run safely but thanks to the immensity of the building Stow says it mostly takes care of itself.

“There’s not a limit regarding capacity. There’s a limit requiring regarding space. What we do is we book our various events and make sure that everyone is allowed their six feet of space or proper distancing.”

As for masks, they’re not required in Iowa and so they aren’t required in the complex. However, each sport has to follow their own specific guidelines.

Stow saying, “Every sport has to follow their own sport’s protocols.”



Kurth saying for them, it’s up to USA volleyball.



“Our governing body is Iowa Regional Volleyball and also USA Volleyball so it also will depend on what guidance they give us as well.”

The 75 acre sports complex offers volleyball, basketball, soccer, baseball, a fitness center, bowling and an arcade. Iowa's lax mitigation measures are drawing in the crowds from all over.



“It’s not just really from Illinois. We have organizers calling from Colorado, Oregon and from wherever in the nation to play here.”

Across the country people turning to Iowa and to TBK for a place to play.

The complex says they are in frequent contact with the Health Department and that they haven't had any cases stem from events at the complex.