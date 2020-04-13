Iowans answer the question: 'How are you feeling?'

News 8 wants to hear you from. Text us at 309-736-3300.

For a lot of us, it's been almost a month at home getting used to a new, temporary "normal" ... or whatever this is.

At Local 5, we asked you to tell us how you're feeling.

Many of you called in sharing you frustrations, stresses or even giving thanks for the small things.

So, Iowa: How are you feeling?

Mike

"Yeah, hi, my name is Mike. To give you a little bit of background on how I'm feeling ... feeling pretty good. All things considered, yeah, watched TV and watched the news and see what everybody is going through and not really feeling most of the same thing as everybody else is. I'm also retired and kind of been sitting around, isolating myself pretty much as it's been for the last three, four years. The only difference would is be that we can't really go out and go to restaurants or anything and hopefully we can get through this. I hope everybody else is doing well."

Sarah Holt

"Hello, my name is Sarah Holt and I am feeling very apprehensive about the way life is changing through the COVID-19 pandemic. I have been wondering how my job as a barista is going to change. Since I'm not considered an essential employee. I'm currently on paid leave from my place of employment. I wonder if I'm even going to have a job through this?"

Rita

"Yes, my name is Rita and I'm really doing quite well during this horrible time in my life. I really like to read. Monday, March 16 I checked out 17 books from the West Des Moines library just before they closed. Last weekend, I finished the last one of those and now I have nothing else to read."

Skyler

"Hi, I'm Skyler. I'm very happy but it's kind of unfortunate that this is happening. But I'm happy because I get to spend more time with my grandparents and we get to take walks, cook things ... and I'm having a lot of fun except it's unfortunate."

Jane Riggins

"My name is Jane Riggins, I live in West Des Moines, Iowa. And I just wanted to thank you and your entire staff for the marvelous job all of you are doing ... you faithfully report the massive amount of information generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. I'm very grateful and appreciative for the professional way you convey the news by providing facts, not fear, and by explaining, not blaming, I realize this has been a stressful time for all of you, as you've had to adjust to different methods of reporting the news and deal with your own concerns for personal and family safety. And I'm very grateful. I retired two years ago from nursing after having served for 44 years as a nurse. This will pass. We will live through this and God will take care of us."

