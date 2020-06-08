$29,938,690.42 in unemployment insurance benefits were paid out for the week of July 26-Aug. 1.

6,765 initial unemployment claims were filed last week in Iowa, a decrease of 205 from the previous week, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

Nearly 1.2 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, according to numbers provided by the U.S. Department of Labor.

6,129 initial claims for the week of July 26-Aug. 1 were by people who work and live in Iowa, while 636 were by individuals who work in Iowa but live outside the state.

$29,938,690.42 in unemployment insurance benefits were paid out for that week.

Continuing claims for the week were 104,970, a decrease of 5,072 from the previous week.

The following industries had the most claims, according to IWD:

Manufacturing (1,429)

Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (981)

Health Care & Social Assistance (648)

Retail (458)

Education Services (407)

Additional data released for last week: