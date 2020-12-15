Iowa to return $21 million in virus aid used for IT project

The governor says spending this amount on an HR program was initially indicated by the US Treasury as an allowable expense, but later said it was not.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says the state is returning $21 million of federal coronavirus aid money it planned to spend on upgrading state information technology systems.

Reynolds says she has directed the Iowa Department of Management to return the money to the state’s virus relief fund by Friday.

The funds were initially allocated for payments related to WorkDay, a cloud-based human resources program, finance, and planning system being implemented to modernize the state’s IT infrastructure.

She says U.S. Treasury officials initially indicated it was an allowable expense but is now saying it is not.

“It’s a shame that during the middle of a global pandemic there was even the thought to spend $21 million on a fancy new software system and not on saving small businesses or increasing our testing capacity," said State Auditor Rob Sand. "Iowans can rest assured that our office will continue to work on our own and potentially in conjunction with other federal agencies to ensure that every dollar of CARES ACT money is properly accounted for."

Iowa received $1.25 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and must allocate the remaining $47.3 million by the end of the year.

Any money that is not reallocated, will have to be returned to the US Treasury Department.