Sen. Ernst says work continues on next coronavirus relief package

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst said it's possible there could be a new COVID-19 relief package passed by Election Day, but it's not likely.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's been months since the last round of coronavirus relief was signed into law.

Negotiations continue between the White House and House Democrats, but a deal before Election Day is looking less and less likely.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is behind the hold up because she's demanding non-coronavirus-related items be added to the relief package.

"If she is willing to come to the table and negotiate in good faith, we should see something by Election Day, but if she's not willing to let go of the liberal policies that she has jam-packed into her plan, then I'm afraid it won't move," Ernst said. "Can I anticipate that after the election, we might see a package? I believe at that point, people will be willing to come to the table and maybe she'll let go of some of the external policies that she's trying to push. So we'll keep hoping for the best, I'll keep working hard with my colleagues and we'll see what we can get presented by Election Day."

Pelosi acknowledged this week that there likely won't be a bill passed before Nov. 3.

“Let’s keep working so that we can do it after the election,” Pelosi said Wednesday on MSNBC.

But Friday, Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted both sides continue to negotiate.

The Speaker and Secretary Mnuchin will speak again once additional progress is made. Speaker and Treasury staff will continue to be in close contact. (2/2) — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) October 23, 2020

Hammill said Wednesday, the two sides are continuing to narrow health priorities such as national strategic testing and contact tracing. He said there still needs to be work done to ensure children can safely return to school.

The CARES Act, passed in March, earmarked $16.2 billion of the $2 trillion package to support public education.

Earlier this month, the House passed a revised version of the HEROES Act, which included $225 billion for education.