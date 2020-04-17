Iowa schools will not reopen, Gov. Reynolds said state 'does not know' if non-essential businesses will be safe to reopen May 1

Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. updating the state on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state of Iowa.

IOWA, USA — Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. updating the state on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state of Iowa.

Iowa schools will not reopen for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, also canceling all spring sports.

Reynolds said she is giving schools an early notice ahead of May 1 when schools were set to reopen. The turnaround from the peak of the virus will not be quick enough to safely allow students and staff back into the classroom, Reynolds said.

When asked if it will also be unsafe for non-essential businesses to reopen after April 30, Reynolds said, "We don't know that," and emphasized the state will be watching data.

"We recognize the challenges this provides," Dr. Ann Lebo, Executive Director of the Iowa Department of Education, said.

"We know that parents are adjusting, in more ways than I can fairly capture, so to them I just want to say thank you. We will get through this together and come out stronger on the other side."

A decision on whether summer sports seasons will be canceled is expected by June 1.

Reynolds said workers who are concerned about their safety due to COVID-19 can file a complaint with the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

She also encouraged Iowans to call 1-800-332-0419 for free legal advice.

Reynolds opted out of a regional pact that would have coordinated the reopening of Iowa's economy with seven other Midwestern states: Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan and Kentucky. Each of these states have a 'stay-at-home' order in place while Iowa does not.

The governor said she is working with states on the western side of Iowa on flood mitigation and added pandemic collaboration to their discussions.

Reynolds also announced testing for contact tracing for employees at Tyson Foods plants in Columbus Junction and Waterloo.

Reynolds confirmed four additional people died from the coronavirus meaning it is known that 64 people in Iowa have now died from the virus.

There were also 109 additional cases bringing the state's total confirmed cases to 2,332.