Iowa resident tests positive for COVID-19 in Scott County

An Iowa resident has tested positive for COVID-19 in Scott County, but they are not a resident of the county, according to the Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition.

It was not clear whether the person was visiting, working, or in the area for another reason.

The QC COVID-19 Coalition is a group made up of health care professionals and community leaders. They held a daily briefing on Wednesday, March 18.

The coalition said the one positive test was reported to the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, March 17. The representatives were unaware of the current location of that patient.

The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting that they have authorized 36 tests; 13 have come back negative, 23 are pending.