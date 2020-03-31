Iowa Quad Cities to close playgrounds

Davenport and Bettendorf have decided to close down playgrounds until further notice.

IOWA, USA — The City of Davenport is closing many public spaces to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The director of the Parks and Recreational department for Davenport says parks will remain open but playgrounds, courts and park shelters are officially closed.

Right now, trails and the skate park at Centennial are still open.

Dog parks will also start seeing some changes. For now, dog parks will be open but with a limit of only six people allowed inside at a time.