Iowa prisons to resume visitation for vaccinated inmates

Visitations are estimated to resume in July after being closed for over a year.

The Iowa Department of Corrections has announced it will resume in-person visitation in early July for those prisoners who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reports that the department announced the decision Friday, as more than 58 percent of those incarcerated in Iowa’s prisons were reported fully vaccinated and 62 percent reported as having had one shot.

Iowa’s prisons and jails banned visitors in early March 2020 as the outbreak of the coronavirus hit the US.