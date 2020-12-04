Iowa nursing home says 14 residents have died in outbreak

A significant portion of the Iowa lives lost to COVID-19 have come from one Cedar Rapids nursing home.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Fourteen residents at a Cedar Rapids nursing home that has been at the center of the coronavirus pandemic in Iowa have died.

The facility's owner says 60 residents at Heritage Specialty Care and 30 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. That represents roughly half the residents and a quarter of the staff at the facility.

Of the 60 infected residents, the home says that 14 have recovered and another 14 had died as of Friday.