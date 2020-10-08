Local control dispute brewing over Iowa mask mandates

The refusal of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to require Iowans to wear masks in public has prompted at least three cities and a county to impose their own local ordinances to address the coronavirus outbreak.

It's setting up what could be a legal battle over whether local officials have the authority to impose the mandates. Local government control also has become an issue as a few school boards have said they may refuse to abide by Reynolds’ demands to open schools if they feel it’s unsafe.