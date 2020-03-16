Iowa Legislature suspends session for 30 days

The decision was made in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Gov. Kim Reynolds.

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Iowa leaders say they will halt the current legislative session for at least 30 days after learning the state now has community spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the spreading coronavirus.

Colin Tadlock, the spokesman for House Republicans, says in a statement that leaders made the decision Sunday.

