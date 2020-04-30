Iowa legislative leaders extend session suspension to May 15

The Iowa Legislative Council has voted unanimously to continued the suspension of the legislative session until at least May 15.

Meeting by telephone, the 24-member council agreed to reconvene at 10 a.m. May 15 unless they meet earlier and set a different date.

House Speaker Pat Grassley and Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver faced questions by Democratic senators about the criteria they’re using to evaluate whether it’s safe to come back to the Iowa Capitol.