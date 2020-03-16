x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

WQAD.com

coronavirus

Iowa K-12 schools in the QC cancelling due to coronavirus concerns

Check back to see updates.
Credit: WQAD

The governor of Iowa recommended that schools in Iowa close for four weeks as the nation takes action to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Illinois' governor has required K-12 schools in Illinois close through March 30.

RELATED: Governor Pritzker says all K-12 schools will close starting Tuesday, March 17

Here's what some QC area schools are doing:

Bettendorf -- Closing through Friday, April 10.  They plan to resume on Monday, April 13.

Camanche -- Closed starting Monday, March 16.  More information will be communicated.

Davenport -- Closing through Friday, April 10.  They plan to resume on Monday, April 13.

Mediapolis -- Closed for four weeks starting Monday, March 16. Students are welcome in from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 to gather personal items. 

North Scott -- Closing through Friday, April 10.  They plan to resume on Monday, April 13.

Pleasant Valley -- Closing through Friday, April 10.  They plan to resume on Monday, April 13.

West Burlington -- Closed for four weeks starting Monday, March 16. 

Check with your own school district for the most up-to-date closures and decisions. 