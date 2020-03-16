Iowa K-12 schools in the QC cancelling due to coronavirus concerns

The governor of Iowa recommended that schools in Iowa close for four weeks as the nation takes action to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Illinois' governor has required K-12 schools in Illinois close through March 30.
Here's what some QC area schools are doing:
Bettendorf -- Closing through Friday, April 10. They plan to resume on Monday, April 13.
Camanche -- Closed starting Monday, March 16. More information will be communicated.
Davenport -- Closing through Friday, April 10. They plan to resume on Monday, April 13.
Mediapolis -- Closed for four weeks starting Monday, March 16. Students are welcome in from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 to gather personal items.
North Scott -- Closing through Friday, April 10. They plan to resume on Monday, April 13.
Pleasant Valley -- Closing through Friday, April 10. They plan to resume on Monday, April 13.
West Burlington -- Closed for four weeks starting Monday, March 16.
Check with your own school district for the most up-to-date closures and decisions.