Judge considers halting Gov. Reynolds' mask ban law

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa district court judge is considering whether to halt enforcement of a state law that prohibits school boards from imposing mask requirements.
Lawyers argued Thursday whether the Republican legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds violated the constitutional rights of Frances Parr and her two sons when they signed the ban on mask mandates in schools into law.
Parr's lawyer said Parr and her sons were harmed by not being able to attend school safely, as masks weren't required and the COVID-19 delta variant was spreading rapidly.
One state lawyer said the legislature had the authority to make such a decision and Parr didn't have standing to challenge it in court.