Iowa faith leaders ask for statewide mask mandate

DES MOINES, Iowa — Members of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa held a press conference Monday morning at the Iowa State Capitol to request a statewide mask mandate.
"In this day and in this time during the pandemic, wearing a face mask is an act of caring for others," said Rev. Brigit Stevens. "My mask protects you. Your mask protects me. Governor Reynolds, we need your leadership. Please help us to better care for one another."
The faith leaders join a growing number of Iowans urging people to wear face masks in public.
A group of doctors gathered over the weekend to urge Reynolds to issue a mask mandate.
