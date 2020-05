More than 100 Iowa Hy-Vee stores are handing out free cloth masks to customers.

IOWA, USA — Still don't own a mask? Head to the grocery store.

More than 100 Iowa Hy-Vee stores are handing out free cloth masks to customers.

The Iowa Department of Public Health gave Hy-Vee 75,000 masks to distribute. Each store will get around 500 masks and they will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis.