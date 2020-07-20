x
Iowa health official reports backlog of COVID-19 tests

The officials said the backup prevented a significant number of COVID-19 cases from being reported over the weekend, but IDPH will continue to update the numbers.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health officials said Sunday that a “significant number” of coronavirus tests were not reported over the weekend due to a backlog in the department’s electronic reporting system. 

The Iowa Department of Public Health said its COVID-19 website will continue to update, and noted in a news release that reported daily case counts from last week will be adjusted as it processes the backlog. 

KCCI-TV reported that as of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Iowa website had confirmed 661 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing to 38,564 the number of positive cases since the outbreak began. Seven additional COVID-19 deaths brought the state's death toll to 792.  