'I told them to come arrest me' | Iowa gym owner is cited for defying coronavirus order

An Iowa gym owner is facing a misdemeanor charge after operating in defiance of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' orders related to the cornoavirus pandemic.

Jason Bailey, owner of Custom Fitness in Cedar Rapids, received the citation Tuesday.

KCRG reports Cedar Rapids police saw several people working out inside the gym Tuesday morning, and that Bailey admitted ignoring Reynolds' health emergency proclamation.

"I told them to come arrest me," Bailey said.

"If they didn't like it, come arrest me. I called them. I said, 'I'm across town. Do you want me to come to the gym? Do you want me to check in to the county jail? Do you want me to go the police station? What do you want me to do?' 'Well, we don't need to go there.' I said, 'OK, have a good day.'"

Bailey said the governor's order violates his constitutional rights. He said the gym has arrows on the floor so people walk in the same direction and every other machine is unplugged to enforce social distancing.

The governor's order limits gyms in Linn and 21 other counties to one customer at a time by appointment.