Iowa governor's daily update - March 16th

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds discussed updates in a daily address Monday, March 16, regarding coronavirus precautions.

She said an additional case had been confirmed in Dallas County, Iowa.

As of Sunday, Governor Reynolds recommended that schools across the state close for four weeks. This recommendation came after more cases of the virus popped up in the state.

The recommendation is similar to Illinois' mandatory shutdown of K-12 schools across the state. That closure is set to go from March 17 through March 30.

She said that her staff was working the departments of education, human services and public health to ensure Iowans would continue to have access to childcare. In those discussions, financial assistance and ways to expedite licensing were on the table to "ramp up childcare capacity."

The State of Iowa has applied for and received a USDA waiver that will allow schools, even closed, to continue serving meals to students.

Governor Reynolds is also looking at legislature to waive required instructional time schools face each year during this closure period.

On Sunday, it was decided that the Iowa legislature would halt the current session for 30 days. The House and Senate convened Monday to consider resolutions regarding continuity of government to ensure delivery of essential government services.