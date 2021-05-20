Iowa Governor signs bill banning local schools from requiring facemasks

The Governor tweeted out the news early Thursday morning, May 20th.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a new bill into law, banning local entities from requiring face masks. That includes banning them in schools for students and staff.

It also would ban county and city leaders from making stricter mask policies for private business than the states.

On Twitter, the Governor wrote, "The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their children's education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions."