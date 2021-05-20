Iowa Governor signs bill banning local schools from requiring facemasks

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a new bill into law, banning local entities from requiring face masks. That includes banning them in schools for students and staff.
It also would ban county and city leaders from making stricter mask policies for private business than the states.
On Twitter, the Governor wrote, "The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their children's education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions."
The bill was signed early Thursday morning, May 20th, at the tail end of the last day of the legislative session for the year, as well as one day after Texas Governor Greg Abbot did the same thing.