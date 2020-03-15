Iowa governor says virus case marks first 'community spread'

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — A Dallas County resident who hadn't traveled out of state has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first “community spread” of the virus in Iowa.

Speaking at a news conference in Johnston, Gov. Kim Reynolds said the 18th person who has tested positive for the COVID-19 was 61 to 80 years old. While others who tested positive had been infected after being in regions where the disease was more widespread, the latest case indicates the virus was becoming more common in Iowa.