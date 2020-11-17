Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issues mask mandate, other COVID mitigations

The proclamation requires that when people are in an indoor public space, and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer, masks are required to be worn.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17 until 11:59 p.m. on December 10, 2020 masks will be required in all public buildings and capacity has been drastically reduced.

The proclamation requires that when people are in an indoor public space, and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer, masks are required to be worn. The same requirements apply to visitors and employees inside State buildings. Additional mask requirements are imposed for certain specific establishments and gatherings.

The proclamation also limits indoor social, community, business, and leisure gatherings or events to 15 people. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 30. This includes wedding and funeral receptions, family gatherings and conventions. But it does not restrict gatherings that occur in the workplace as part of normal daily business or government operations.

With the exception of high school, collegiate, and professional sports, all organized youth and adult sports activities of any size are suspended. This includes basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, swimming, dance, and group fitness classes at gyms. While high school sports and extracurricular activities are not prohibited, spectators at games or events are limited to 2 per student and are required to wear a mask.

Restaurants, bars, bowling alleys, arcades, pool halls, bingo halls, and indoor playgrounds are required to close at 10 p.m. and cannot host private gatherings of more than 15 people. Masks must be worn by staff who have direct contact with customers, and customers must wear masks when they are not seated at their table to eat or drink. The proclamation also requires masks inside casinos.