Iowa governor gives daily update on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, May 5

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.

Reynolds confirmed 408 new cases of the coronavirus for a total of 10,111 positive cases across the state. The governor confirmed 19 additional deaths meaning 207 Iowans have died from the coronavirus.

The percentage of positive tests that came from the 22 counties with restrictions still in place dropped from 85% to "nearly 80%," the governor said.