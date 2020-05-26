Iowa outdoor live music, casinos, racetracks and more allowed on June 1

Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.

The state is continuing to roll back restrictions that were implemented to contain the coronavirus.

Reynolds extended the state's current proclamation of disaster emergency until June 25 with the following changes to public health measures.

When following social distancing recommendations, the below is allowed on May 28:

- Bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries are allowed to reopen at 50% capacity

- Live bands at bars and restaurants

- Restaurants and bars can accept parties of up to 10 people

On June 1 at 50% capacity:

- Outdoor live music performances

- Casinos, arcades, bowling alleys, pool halls and other gaming venues

- Amusement parks

- Speedways and racetracks can events to spectators

- Sporting competitions and practices from baseball to biking, tennis, swimming, golf and more

- All gatherings are permitted at 10 people when following social distancing

A state-wide moratorium on foreclosures, evictions and other debt collection activities is set to expire Wednesday, May 27.

Reynolds announced the state will be allocating money from the state's federal CARES Act fund to those who have a "documented loss of income due to COVID-19."